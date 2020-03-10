Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $290.00

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 304.85 ($4.01), with a volume of 395502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304.85 ($4.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $415.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 345.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 357.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

