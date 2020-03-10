Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Neil H. Shah Buys 18,000 Shares

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Neil H. Shah bought 18,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 432,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,962.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,465. The stock has a market cap of $388.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.50.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

