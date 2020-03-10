Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will report sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. Hershey posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

NYSE HSY traded down $5.29 on Friday, reaching $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.48. Hershey has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,604 shares of company stock worth $3,318,947. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

