Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Trading 6.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $95.36 and last traded at $95.36, 413,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 207,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.65.

Specifically, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.63 per share, for a total transaction of $302,771.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,791 shares of company stock valued at $901,255. 7.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,301,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 259,434 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 909,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,328,000 after purchasing an additional 106,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 659,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,627,000 after purchasing an additional 110,876 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.