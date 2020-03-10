HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.50 Billion

Analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report sales of $13.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.33 billion. HP reported sales of $14.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $57.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.70 billion to $58.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.30 billion to $57.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

Shares of HPQ traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 14,984,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,670,712. HP has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

