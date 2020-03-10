Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iamgold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iamgold will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iamgold.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iamgold by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Iamgold by 1,484.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 463,934 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Iamgold by 26.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020,206 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Iamgold by 833.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 42,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,594,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.13. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

