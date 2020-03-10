Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.85. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iheartmedia.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Iheartmedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:IHRT traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,501. Iheartmedia has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

