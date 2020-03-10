Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Insider Sells $19,738.56 in Stock

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) insider Giovanni M. Dolci sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $19,738.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,094.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Imax stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,106. Imax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush increased their price target on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.