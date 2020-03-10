Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman Sells 1,520 Shares

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 1,520 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $21,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,791.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE IMAX traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,106. The company has a market capitalization of $922.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. Imax Corp has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Imax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Imax by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.