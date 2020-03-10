Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) VP Sells $306,656.68 in Stock

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $306,656.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. 2,188,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Imax Corp has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Imax by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Imax by 20.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Imax during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Imax by 14.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 211,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

