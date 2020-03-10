IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

Shares of PI stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 604,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,225. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.48 million, a P/E ratio of -20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. IMPINJ has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. IMPINJ’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMPINJ news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $295,440.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Denise Masters sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $37,839.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,849.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,827 shares of company stock valued at $564,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 44.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,488 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 280,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.