Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) shares were down 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.50 and last traded at $83.14, approximately 590,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 544,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 59.07 and a quick ratio of 59.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.64.
In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.07 per share, for a total transaction of $118,738.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 323,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,666,934.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.21 per share, with a total value of $27,457.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 324,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,063,631.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 779.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
