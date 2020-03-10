Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) shares were down 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.50 and last traded at $83.14, approximately 590,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 544,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 59.07 and a quick ratio of 59.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.07 per share, for a total transaction of $118,738.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 323,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,666,934.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.21 per share, with a total value of $27,457.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 324,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,063,631.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 779.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

