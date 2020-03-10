Insider Buying: Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Director Buys 14,500 Shares of Stock

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,202.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 49.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCSF. ValuEngine cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.