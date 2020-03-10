Insider Buying: Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) CFO Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) CFO Roger W. Dean bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE CURO traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. 440,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.
Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 282.95% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Curo Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Curo Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Curo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.
About Curo Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
