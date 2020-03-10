Insider Buying: Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) CFO Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) CFO Roger W. Dean bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CURO traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. 440,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 282.95% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Curo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Curo Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Curo Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Curo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

