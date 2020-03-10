Insider Buying: DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) President Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) President Don Baldridge bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 20,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,975,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DCP Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $34.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. Analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 43.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCP. ValuEngine lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

