Insider Buying: Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 14,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DBD stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. 2,167,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,127. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $435.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.97.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 24,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.