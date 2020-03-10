Insider Buying: Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) CEO Acquires 56,300 Shares of Stock

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) CEO Glen A. Messina bought 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OCN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 1,685,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a current ratio of 10.69. Ocwen Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,531,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 203,888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

