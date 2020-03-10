Insider Buying: Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) CFO Buys 13,888 Shares of Stock

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) CFO June C. Campbell purchased 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OCN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 1,685,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,985. Ocwen Financial Corp has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $6,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 644,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the third quarter valued at $400,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,531,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 203,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,438,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 136,175 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

