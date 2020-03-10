Insider Buying: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) CFO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

