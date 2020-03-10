Insider Buying: Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Director Acquires 340,700 Shares of Stock

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Director James R. Crane purchased 340,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. 11,310,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,623. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. Western Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $723.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.622 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 159,303 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.77.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

