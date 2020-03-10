Insider Selling: Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) CFO Sells 3,778 Shares of Stock

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE HES traded up $6.70 on Tuesday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,587,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,319. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after buying an additional 645,446 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after buying an additional 1,038,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,977,000 after buying an additional 248,195 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 590,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,405,000 after buying an additional 150,465 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

