Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will report $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

IBP traded down $11.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.74. 292,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $80.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

