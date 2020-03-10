Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells $184,944.58 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $7.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.53. The company had a trading volume of 693,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,076. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.94 and a beta of 0.75. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $219.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on PODD. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

