Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.36 Million

Analysts predict that Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) will report sales of $488.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $489.72 million. Intelsat reported sales of $528.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on I. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in I. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 3rd quarter worth $7,470,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intelsat by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intelsat by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intelsat stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,853,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,459,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. Intelsat has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $406.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

