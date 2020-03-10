Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

Interface has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Interface has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interface to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 259,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $834.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.40. Interface has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TILE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

