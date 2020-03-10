International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 107,100 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 107,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.97 per share, with a total value of $13,062,987.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 72,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.19 per share, with a total value of $9,199,251.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 102,700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.41 per share, with a total value of $12,776,907.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 97,475 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.15 per share, with a total value of $12,393,946.25.

On Friday, February 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 78,429 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.10 per share, with a total value of $10,909,473.90.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 73,295 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.11 per share, with a total value of $9,609,707.45.

On Monday, January 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 110,433 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.05 per share, with a total value of $14,913,976.65.

On Friday, January 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 81,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $11,029,600.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72.

NYSE:IFF traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $104.86 and a 1 year high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,552,000 after buying an additional 521,736 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $54,687,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $14,040,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

