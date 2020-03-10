International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Trading Up 5.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $118.76 and last traded at $118.57, approximately 2,707,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,314,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.72.

Specifically, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 928,409 shares of company stock valued at $120,553,662 and have sold 2,734 shares valued at $356,066. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.