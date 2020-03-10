iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is STA Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $48,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,149,000 after buying an additional 9,005,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,076,000 after buying an additional 1,053,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after buying an additional 1,033,129 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,425,000 after buying an additional 1,057,799 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,270,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,284,000 after buying an additional 83,937 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,144,060 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

