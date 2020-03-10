iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) fell 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.44, 8,871,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 176% from the average session volume of 3,213,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,095,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,985,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 662,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

