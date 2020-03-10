iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Stock Price Down 12.3%

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)’s share price were down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $23.03, approximately 1,666,670 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,024,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2,696.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 618,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 596,432 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 381.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 106,992 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.