iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,035,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,752,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,151,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,249,000 after buying an additional 302,870 shares in the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 262,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after buying an additional 232,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.41. 23,476,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,362,388. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

