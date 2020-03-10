iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Boosted by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $352,000.

IWF traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.21 and a 12 month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

