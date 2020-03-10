James Cameron Mcmartin Sells 15,000 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Cameron Mcmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $360,900.00.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. 1,532,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,274. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.38 and a beta of 1.76. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 80.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 70,889 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

