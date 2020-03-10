James P. Hallett Buys 59,255 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Stock

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KAR traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,730. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after buying an additional 1,533,918 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 3,783.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,748,000 after buying an additional 1,464,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,619,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,459,000 after buying an additional 1,155,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 381.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,198,000 after buying an additional 813,225 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.