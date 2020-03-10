Jared Watkin Sells 8,248 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ABT traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.88. 9,407,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $84.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $3,496,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,224,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

