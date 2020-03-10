Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Shares Down 11.7%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) traded down 11.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $16.95, 3,290,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,064,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 237.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 38,170 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 181.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 94,739 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.