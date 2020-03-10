John Garabedian Buys 4,619 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Director John Garabedian acquired 4,619 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $100,786.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,444.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. 376,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,867. EVO Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EVO Payments by 3,186.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EVO Payments by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.