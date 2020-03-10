JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst (LON:JCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $594.00

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 594 ($7.81) and last traded at GBX 616 ($8.10), with a volume of 87842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 660 ($8.68).

The firm has a market capitalization of $348.84 million and a P/E ratio of -44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 757.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 725.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a GBX 10.25 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst’s previous dividend of $6.25. This represents a yield of 1.33%. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst’s payout ratio is currently -1.80%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

