JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $109.00

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.47), with a volume of 441030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.57).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.66.

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Company Profile (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

