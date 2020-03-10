JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $360.00

Shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 365 ($4.80), with a volume of 279235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 438.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 446.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.01 million and a P/E ratio of -21.33.

In other news, insider Sally Macdonald acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,027 ($6,612.73).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

