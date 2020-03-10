Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $861.90

Shares of Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 861.90 ($11.34) and last traded at GBX 879 ($11.56), with a volume of 14175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 962 ($12.65).

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 million and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,129.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,093.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted United States smaller and medium-sized companies. The Investment Adviser, Jupiter Asset Management Limited, takes a risk-averse approach to investment, emphasizing capital preservation.

