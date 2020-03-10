K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $125.00

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.64), with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.64).

The firm has a market cap of $53.90 million and a P/E ratio of -62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.84.

About K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT)

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

