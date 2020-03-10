Keystone Investment Trust (LON:KIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $261.00

Shares of Keystone Investment Trust plc (LON:KIT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 261 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.63), with a volume of 43934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299 ($3.93).

The firm has a market capitalization of $176.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,483.70. The company has a quick ratio of 21.79, a current ratio of 22.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Keystone Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

