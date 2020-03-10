Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.63.

NYSE KR traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831,053. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 228,953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 47,180 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

