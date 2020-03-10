Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Trading 7.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) traded up 7.4% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $68.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Krystal Biotech traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.99, 115,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 150,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRYS. ValuEngine downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,331,391.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at $126,744,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 194.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 280,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 212,981 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $7,732,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $6,916,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 54.87 and a quick ratio of 54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

