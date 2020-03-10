Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.20

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 914857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88.

Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX (0.54) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laura Ashley Holdings plc will post 139.9999972 earnings per share for the current year.

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

