Lekoil (LON:LEK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 9920396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.77.

Lekoil Company Profile (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

