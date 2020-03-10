Len E. Williams Acquires 4,500 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) CEO Len E. Williams purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $88,695.00.

Shares of PUB stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 190,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.73. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.