Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) dropped 11.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.35 and last traded at $55.35, approximately 5,490,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,589,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,102.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth $368,986,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $41,152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 2,462.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 714,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after buying an additional 686,810 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $34,341,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth $32,164,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

