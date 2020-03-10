LHT (LHT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $556.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. LHT has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $556.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004142 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000104 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.